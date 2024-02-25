Cadence Bank Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

