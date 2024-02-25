Cadence Bank Has $473,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 97,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.