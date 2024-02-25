Cadence Bank Has $581,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $391.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.93. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

