Cadence Bank Invests $267,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $72.97 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

