Cadence Bank Purchases Shares of 8,736 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

