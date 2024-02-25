Cadence Bank Sells 370 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cadence Bank reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

