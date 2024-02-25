Cadence Bank Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

