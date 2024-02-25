Cadence Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO opened at $238.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $238.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

