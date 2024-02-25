Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT opened at $16.60 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,784 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.