Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,933,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

CPT stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

