Camtek’s (CAMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Camtek has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Camtek by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 115,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.