Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $740.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 40,342 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

