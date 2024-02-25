Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CM. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

CM opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.