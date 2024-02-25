Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $34,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

