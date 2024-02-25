CannabisCoin (CANN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $318,436.58

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $318,436.58 and $25.44 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51,541.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.00519722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00136129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00243827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00145606 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

