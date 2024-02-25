Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Underweight

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.