Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The company has a market cap of £27,156.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.
Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Company Profile
Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.
