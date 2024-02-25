Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 16,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

