Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.