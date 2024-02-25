Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $461.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

