Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $67.19 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

