Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 45,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $149.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

