Celestia (TIA) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Celestia (TIA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.13 or 0.00033098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $88.49 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celestia has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,025,643,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,025,424,657.534156 with 166,468,185.284156 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 17.09193235 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $85,487,972.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

