Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $39.52 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $39.52 million and approximately $983,221.23 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge’s total supply is 526,276,623 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 526,242,354 with 473,185,023 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.6350881 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $989,104.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

