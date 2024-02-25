Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 13th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.72. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Century Communities by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,685,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Century Communities

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.