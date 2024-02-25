ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 595,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 358,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in ChargePoint by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 64,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ChargePoint by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.90 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

