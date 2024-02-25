ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. R. F. Lafferty lowered ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $794.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

