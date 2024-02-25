Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

