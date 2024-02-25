Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Trading Up 1.2%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $18.92. 440,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 89,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 29.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

