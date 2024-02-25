Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Ciena Trading Down 1.8 %

Ciena stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $187,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

