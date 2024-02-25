Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Decreased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 741,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $123.81.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.