Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Shares Down 6.3%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. 203,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 450,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cingulate to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Laidlaw cut shares of Cingulate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

