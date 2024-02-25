Citigroup Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $168.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.30.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

