Citigroup Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $75.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. Roku has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.