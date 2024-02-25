Citigroup Lowers Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. Transocean has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,956 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $321,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $247,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

