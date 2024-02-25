Citigroup Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $19.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

TDOC stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

