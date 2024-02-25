Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 66,926 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.