Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.