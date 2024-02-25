Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Shares Down 0.1%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

Clicks Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.3935 dividend. This is a boost from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

