Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85, reports.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,055,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 612,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

