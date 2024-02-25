Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Get Our Latest Report on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.