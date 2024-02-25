Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Lowered to $3.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.79.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

