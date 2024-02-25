Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

