Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Head-To-Head Survey

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Collective Audience and Issuer Direct’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A Issuer Direct $32.98 million 1.73 $1.93 million $0.36 41.67

Analyst Ratings

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Collective Audience and Issuer Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Risk & Volatility

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Collective Audience and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45% Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06%

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Collective Audience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

