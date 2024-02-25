Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Lowered to $5.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

