Comparing RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southwestern Energy 2 10 4 0 2.13

Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $7.59, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 13.82% 13.40% 3.69% Southwestern Energy 23.87% 11.50% 5.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.56 $2.86 billion $6.39 5.23 Southwestern Energy $8.21 billion 0.93 $1.85 billion $1.41 4.90

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

