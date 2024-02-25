Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,154 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of Compass Therapeutics worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,397 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 924,644 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.79. 95,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,443. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

