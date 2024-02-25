Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Conduent Stock Down 0.3 %
CNDT stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Conduent has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
