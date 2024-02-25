Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Conduent Stock Down 0.3 %

CNDT stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Conduent has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Conduent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Conduent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.