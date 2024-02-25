Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 695 at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 635 ($8.00) to GBX 695 ($8.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £834.46 million, a PE ratio of 3,607.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 467.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.22. Conduit has a 52 week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 518 ($6.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,714.29%.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

