Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 317,934 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 258.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,934 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Clear Secure worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Clear Secure by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Clear Secure by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Clear Secure by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $18.11 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $32.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

